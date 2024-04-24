Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Split After 3 Years

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have called it quits after three years together.

A representative for Seacrest, 49, confirmed the split to People on Wednesday, April 24.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2021 that Seacrest was dating Paige (full name Aubrey Paige Petcosky), 26, one month after they were spotted together in the Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” the insider told Us at the time. “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

After Seacrest was introduced to Paige’s loved ones, she met his TV family, including former Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Seacrest, who announced his Live departure in February 2023, recalled during an April 2022 episode of Live. “Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, ‘Can I ask you a question? … She’s really tall. She’s taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?’ I was like, ‘What are you asking me?’ He had that dead-serious look. He’s like, ‘Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.’ … He was so confused. He was like, ‘When you walk together, whose arm goes where?’”

Seacrest and Paige made their red carpet debut as a couple in June 2022 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary.

Through the years, Paige has shared glimpses of the twosome’s relationship via social media. “Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor 😘 Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2023. “Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you 🥰.”

Seacrest — who previously dated Julianne Hough and chef Shayna Taylor — has long been candid about the prospect of marriage and settling down.

“I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” he told Lisa Rinna during an August 2022 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I don’t think about anything else. Why push it? I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”