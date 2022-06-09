Red carpet official! After dating for one year, Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have taken the next step in their relationship — appearing side-by-side on the red carpet.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 47, brought his model girlfriend, 24, as his date to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary on Wednesday, June 8.

Seacrest and Paige — full name Aubrey Paige Petcosky — were all smiles during the photo session in New York City as the radio personality wrapped his arm around her waist. Seacrest wore a dapper blue striped suit while his love went with a one-shoulder, multicolored dress.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June 2021 that the American Idol host was seeing Paige. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” a source noted at the time, revealing the twosome were “keeping their relationship very private.”

While Seacrest and Paige have kept their budding love relatively low-key, he couldn’t help but gush over her after she met his Live cohost, Kelly Ripa.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” the Georgia native recalled during an April episode of their joint talk show, revealing Paige attended Mark Consuelos’ birthday party. “Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, ‘Can I ask you a question? … She’s really tall. She’s taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?’ I was like, ‘What are you asking me?’”

Seacrest continued at the time: “He had that dead-serious look. He’s like, ‘Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.’ … He was so confused. He was like, ‘When you walk together, whose arm goes where?’”

The 51-year-old former soap star, who wed the Riverdale alum in 1996, was equally enthusiastic about meeting Seacrest’s partner, revealing that she “will go into seclusion” if they ever break up.

“That’s exactly what she said to her,” the “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” personality quipped. “I said, ‘That’s a compliment.’”

Before his romance with Paige, Seacrest notably dated Julianne Hough between 2010 and 2013. He later was linked to chef Shayna Taylor on and off for eight years ahead of their June 2020 split. Since then, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer has been candid about what his future holds — and if he wants children.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” Seacrest told WSJ. Magazine in December 2021. “I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do [to have kids one day]. … I want to be available and present.”

Scroll below for more snaps of Seacrest and Paige’s red carpet debut: