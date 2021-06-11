Feeling the love! Ryan Seacrest is off the market and dating model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

The American Idol host, 46, and Petcosky, 23, are “very happy together and doing great,” the insider explains, noting that the pair are “keeping their relationship very private.”

Seacrest sparked relationship speculation last month when he was spotted arriving in the Hamptons via helicopter with the Texas native, who is from a small town outside of Austin, over Memorial Day weekend.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan cohost is also one of Petcosky’s 47,000 followers on Instagram. The former cocktail waitress was later seen posing in a leopard bikini via Instagram while spending time in Seacrest’s Los Angeles home, according to the Daily Mail.

The new romance comes less than one year after Seacrest split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Shayna Taylor after eight years together.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a representative for the radio host told Us in June 2020. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The same week that news broke of their split, which was the third breakup during their relationship, Seacrest was spotted on vacation with a mystery woman.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer was photographed holding hands with a blonde woman while in Mexico that month. The duo were seen spending time together at the pool and tanning.

One day after her split from the Georgia native made headlines, Taylor, 29, shared an empowering message via her Instagram Stories about self-love and respect.

“You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up,” the quote read. “Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

Seacrest, for his part, seemingly addressed the breakup in July 2020, when he admitted during an episode of his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show that he has a hard time being vulnerable about his emotions.

“This is a generalization, but I read it. I didn’t create it. I’m just conveying,” he said at the time. “They say men can, at times, find it challenging to share their feelings openly. … [cohost] Patty [Rodriguez] and I — well, not Patty and I, Patty’s [partner] and I — sometimes find it tough off air. On air, no problem, which is so weird.”

Seacrest and Taylor started dating in 2013 before splitting for the first time one year later. The duo decided to give their relationship another shot in 2016 but parted ways again in February 2019. Later that year, Seacrest confirmed they were back together while talking about his family’s Thanksgiving plans which included the chef.

The TV personality previously dated Julianne Hough for three years before splitting in 2013. He was linked to both Renée Hall and Hilary Cruz in 2015 during his break from Taylor.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson