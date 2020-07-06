Owning up to his flaws. Ryan Seacrest admitted he has trouble being vulnerable about his emotions one week after he and Shayna Taylor called it quits for the third time.

“This is a generalization, but I read it. I didn’t create it. I’m just conveying,” the radio personality, 45, began a segment on the Monday, July 6, episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “They say men can, at times, find it challenging to share their feelings openly. … [cohost] Patty [Rodriguez] and I — well, not Patty and I, Patty’s [partner] and I — sometimes find it tough off air. On air, no problem, which is so weird.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 29 that the American Idol host and Taylor, 28, split once again earlier this year after eight years together.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep for Seacrest said. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

News of the former couple’s breakup came shortly after the Georgia native opened up about his history of ups and downs with the model. “I just want to say happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said during a May episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together. … Listen, nothing’s perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right.”

One day after her split from the longtime TV host made headlines, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to share an inspiring quote about change.

“You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up,” the quote read. “Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

Seacrest and Taylor started dating in 2013 and split for the first time one year later. In 2016, the pair decided to give their romance another try, only to part ways again in February 2019. Later that year, Seacrest revealed he was bringing Taylor to his family’s Thanksgiving celebration, confirming they were back together.