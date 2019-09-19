



Talk about an amicable split! Ryan Seacrest and ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor are still close enough for her to spend the holidays with his family.

The 44-year-old American Idol host’s sister and parents joined him for the Thursday, September 19, episode, of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which he helmed solo due to Kelly Ripa being out sick. Seacrest revealed that his sibling questioned whether Taylor, 27, was invited to Thanksgiving with the brood. “The answer’s ‘yes,’” he declared with a smile.

Seacrest’s sister then chimed in: “I really went for it. I had to know about your love life and what was going on.”

The radio host hilariously cut her off before she could spill too much information. “Meredith, this is national television live,” he noted. “That’ll be enough. That’ll be enough.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple split after nearly three years of dating. Their romance was on and off through the years; they were first linked in March 2013 before breaking up in December 2014 and getting back together in 2016.

Seacrest and Taylor were spotted walking together in Beverly Hills in April, which sparked reconciliation rumors. However, days later, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost insisted on the show that he was “available.”

The TV personality was then seen kissing America’s Next Top Model alum Larissa Schot while vacationing in France in June. The twosome got flirty during their pontoon hangout, with Seacrest taking photos of the reality star and helping her climb a ladder by boosting up her backside.

Seacrest opened up exclusively to Us in September 2018 about how he kept his romance with Taylor fresh. “We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working on all the time. Our first attempt is tango dancing,” he explained. “We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

