Ryan Seacrest is back on the market. The American Idol host has split from his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, after nearly three years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 26, were first linked in March 2013 but split in December 2014. They later rekindled their romance in 2016.

During their time together, the personal chef — who lives with the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost in New York City — made multiple appearances on her beau’s morning talk show, including a segment in January where she shared her tips on juicing.

In September 2018, Seacrest opened up to Us about their date nights. “We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working all the time,” the radio personality said at the time. “Our first attempt is tango dancing. We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

More recently, Taylor gushed over her then-boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend 💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝 I hope everyone’s day is filled with love,” she captioned a picture of the former pair. “Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one . . We all deserve a little love today 💕 #spreadthelove #valentines.”

Prior to his relationship with Taylor, Seacrest dated Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough for nearly two years. They called it quits in March 2013.

