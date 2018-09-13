Hitting the dance floor! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, are shaking things up in their relationship.

“We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working on all the time. Our first attempt is tango dancing,” the KIIS FM host, 43, exclusively revealed at Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers bash on Wednesday, September 12. “We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

Before stepping out at Us’ annual New York Fashion Week party, Seacrest posted an Instagram video of himself and Taylor, 26, showing off their moves. “In my head we were smooth like @JLo & Richard Gere in ‘Shall We Dance,’ instead I was moving like my shoes were cinderblocks,” Seacrest joked in the caption. “Going to need more tango lessons @shaynateresetaylor.”

Aside from attempting the latin ballroom dance, the Live With Ryan and Kelly cohost and the model spent a lot of quality time together this summer. The couple enjoyed a romantic European vacation in July and August, taking in the sights of Greece and Italy.

Seacrest and Taylor previously dated from March 2013 to December 2014, and reignited their romance nearly three years later.

Seacrest, who lives with the chef in New York City, raved about her during a September 2017 interview with E! News. “She’s amazing and she’s fun,” he gushed. “I’m lucky to be in the same room as she is.”

