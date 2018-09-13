Closing out New York Fashion Week with a bang, Us Weekly hosted its annual Most Stylish New Yorkers party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City on Wednesday, September 12. This year’s fete celebrating the most fashionable celebs in the Big Apple honored the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Shay Mitchell, Daniel Martin, Serge Normant, Shanina Shaik and a whole host of other actors, influencers and athletes — and even more stars showed up to the party.

On the red carpet, the honorees and our other super stylish guests showed off their fierce fashion sense. From Seacrest looking dapper in a suit to his girlfriend Shayna Taylor rocking her own sexy white version, two pieces reigned supreme on the red carpet. All the while, Mitchell showed some leg in a metallic minidress, and Cardi B’s little sis Henessy Carolina rocked a nearly naked sheer gown with an ultra-long blonde wig.

Keep scrolling for all the red carpet fashion from Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018!