Ryan Seacrest is still single! The American Idol host confirmed his relationship status on Wednesday, April 17, days after sparking speculation he was back with ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

While discussing on Live With Kelly and Ryan how his cohost, Kelly Ripa, met her husband, Mark Consuelos, Seacrest, 44, said he would ike to enlist the person responsible for getting them together to help him find love. (Ripa, 48, and Consuelos, also 48, met during their screen test for All My Children and have been married since 1996.)

“Listen, Goutman,” the Georgia native said into the camera, addressing award-winning producer Christopher Goutman, who orchestrated the aforementioned couple’s first meeting. “Next screen test, I’m unmarried, I’m available … if you’ve got any good casting.”

Seacrest’s nod to his availability comes days after he and Taylor, 27, were spotted taking a walk together in Beverly Hills on Saturday, April 13. The former twosome — who split in February after nearly three years together — were all smiles during their stroll.

The ABC TV personality sported a navy blue T-shirt, dark sunglasses and a hat during his outing with his ex. The Shayna’s Kitchen founder also went casual, sporting a white V-neck shirt paired with peach-colored workout leggings and her blonde hair in a top-knot.

Seacrest and Taylor were first linked in March 2013, but called it quits in December 2014. They later gave their relationship another shot in 2016 before splitting in February.

“We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working all the time,” Seacrest explained to Us Weekly of his date nights with Taylor in September 2018. “Our first attempt is tango dancing. We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will, on a date night, eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

Prior to his relationship with Taylor, Seacrest was in a nearly two year relationship with Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough whom he split from in March 2013.

