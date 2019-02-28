Feeling the sting of her breakup. Shayna Taylor posted about not letting one’s pain dictate the future with a meme on Instagram Stories after splitting from Ryan Seacrest.

“Be soft,” the quote, posted on Wednesday, February 27, read. “Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had called it quits earlier that day after nearly three years of dating.

Earlier in the month, the personal chef, 26, gushed about the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 44, with a sweet tribute on the most romantic day of the year.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend,” she captioned a photo of herself and the American Idol host enjoying a boat ride together on February 14.

Seacrest, for his part, had vowed to brighten Taylor’s mornings in 2019 as part of his NYE resolutions.

“I think for me, it is going to be to learn how to make … we get up very early. And she can make the most amazing, strong coffee,” he told Us of his then-girlfriend and New York City roommate. “And I struggle making it as potent. So, my resolution is to make the best potent coffee at 5:05 in the morning, every single day.”

The TV producer also told Us about his intention to make date nights with the model a priority in September. “We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working on all the time. Our first attempt is tango dancing,” he said at the time. “We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

The duo were first linked in March 2013, but broke up in December 2014. Two years later, they were spotted together once more, and by June 2017, they were back to packing on the PDA.

Seacrest was previously linked to former Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough for two years. She has since moved on with husband Brooks Laich.

