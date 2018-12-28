Gearing up for love in 2019! Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy, who are set to cohost Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Monday, December 31, opened up about the ways they plan to improve their relationships in 2019.

“My relationship resolution would be to get into just as good shape as my husband, Donnie Wahlberg,” the Jenny McCarthy Show host, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, December 28. “Because he’s shredded right now … and I’m like … oh, my God. Shredded.”

“Oh, so frustrating,” Seacrest joked.

“I know. I know, and I’ve got a little chub-chub here and there,” McCarthy said.

As for the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 44, he is aiming to brighten girlfriend Shayna Taylor’s mornings. “I think for me, it is going to be to learn how to make … we get up very early. And she can make the most amazing, strong coffee,” he told Us. “And I struggle making it as potent. So, my resolution is to make the best potent coffee at 5:05 in the morning, every single day.”

The former Singled Out host married the Blue Bloods star, 49, in St. Charles, Illinois, in September 2014. Seacrest, meanwhile, dated the model, 26, from March 2013 to December 2014 before rekindling his romance with her nearly three years later.

Both of the show’s stars told Us that their significant others will join them for the 2019 ball drop.

Watch the video above for more with the MCs, including what viewers can expect on the show’s big night, their best New Year’s Day hangover remedies and more!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs on ABC on Monday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!