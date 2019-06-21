Ryan Seacrest appears to have moved on from ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor, as the American Idol host was spotted kissing a mystery woman on a beach in the South of France on Thursday, June 20.

Photos from the rendezvous show the 44-year-old enjoying a dip with the woman off the coast of the French Riviera resort town of Antibes.

The fun in the sun came nearly four months after Seacrest and Taylor, 27, ended their relationship of nearly three years. Us Weekly confirmed the split in February, just two weeks after Taylor called him her “best friend” in a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to the Emmy winner on Instagram.

The personal chef posted a meme image about pain and bitterness later that month — without mentioning any specifics — but she and Seacrest were all smiles when the former couple reunited for a stroll through Beverly Hills in April. A few days later, Seacrest made a joke about being “unmarried” and “available” on Live With Kelly and Ryan after cohost Kelly Ripa talked about meeting her husband, Mark Consuelos. (Taylor had made multiple appearances on the ABC morning show during her relationship with Seacrest, including a segment this January in which she shared tips on juicing.)

Before his and Taylor’s first run as a couple — which lasted from March 2013 to December 2014 — Seacrest dated Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough for nearly two years. He sent his congratulations to Hough, 30, on a 2017 episode of Live after she wed Brooks Laich. “She looks stunning,” he said on air, admiring a photo from the wedding. “Congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy.”

