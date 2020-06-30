America’s sweetheart! Ryan Seacrest is one of the most recognizable faces on television today — but he’s managed to keep much of his dating life private.

The On Air With Ryan Seacrest host’s most high-profile romance came in 2010 when he dated Julianne Hough. After the pair split three years later, Hough opened up about why she believed their love affair didn’t work.

“Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right,” she told Redbook in its August 2014 issue. “I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added, “I needed to be perfect. But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?”

Not long after his breakup with Hough, Seacrest found love again with model Shayna Taylor. The pair dated on and off until June 2020, when they split for the third time.

Before they went their separate ways, Seacrest exclusively told Us Weekly about how they worked to shake things up in their relationship. “We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working all the time,” he explained in September 2018.

“Our first attempt is tango dancing. We’ve had two lessons,” the broadcast personality continued. “I’m starting to get to the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying to keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio.”

Years before the American Idol host was linked to Hough and Taylor, he went on a date with Teri Hatcher. However, sparks weren’t flying between the twosome.

“We got set up on a blind date by a friend. It was years ago,” the Desperate Housewives alum said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2011. “It’s fine. He’s fine. He’s great. I think I wore jeans and like a T-shirt and a sweater, it was kind of a rainy day. He’s a smart guy, an interesting guy.”

Scroll down to see everyone Seacrest has been linked to over the years.