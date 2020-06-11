Still in a New York state of mind. Ryan Seacrest won’t be staying in Los Angeles after the coronavirus pandemic, despite rumors of a move to the west coast, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Earlier this month, rumors swirled that the American Idol host, 45, was thinking of making L.A. his permanent home after suffering a health scare one month earlier. Despite speculation, the insider says “Ryan is doing well,” and plans to head back to New York City to film Live with Kelly & Ryan when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“There is no truth to the rumor he’s not moving back to New York,” the source adds. “He will go back when the show decides it’s safe to start up production again at the Live set in New York.”

Fans began to worry about the longtime radio personality’s health after he slightly slurred his words during the season 18 finale of American Idol on May 17. Concern became more widespread when he missed his cohosting gig with Kelly Ripa the next morning. At the time, Ripa, 49, reassured viewers that Seacrest was simply “taking the morning off” after a late night of work on Idol.

A source later confirmed to Us that Seacrest “did not have a stroke” on the show. His publicist continued to clear the air in a statement to People magazine, addressing the host’s swollen eyes and struggle to speak.

“Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” the rep explained on May 18. “Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

The following day, Seacrest returned to Live with a message of gratitude for his fans and close friend Mark Consuelos, who filled in for him while he caught up on his rest.

“He’s so good at it!” he joked of Ripa’s husband at the top of the show. “Also, [thanks for] all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

