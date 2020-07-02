Words of wisdom. Shayna Taylor shared a telling quote after her third breakup with Ryan Seacrest.

“You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up,” read the quote on the model’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 30. “Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

The passage was originally shared by an account called Rising Woman. While Taylor, 28, did not caption her repost, Rising Woman founder Sheleana Aiyana shared some insight into the meaning of the quote.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but the truth is you can’t change people or force them to do the work. One of the worst things we do to ourselves is take rejection personally. People are who they are and it’s not up to you to try and change them,” the writer captioned her initial post. “Sometimes you meet a person and they’re in a space where they’re ready to do the work, and sometimes, they’re not. That doesn’t make them bad or toxic, and it doesn’t make you unworthy.”

Aiyana went on to write that life “won’t feel like a roller-coaster” with the “right person,” noting that “there’s no such thing as the perfect partner.”

“If you have the energy to chase love, then you have energy to channel into your creativity, to pursue your dreams and do things that make you feel alive,” she concluded. “Don’t misuse your energy by trying to convince them to show up. Your heart is sacred, let that be known.”

Taylor’s post came one day after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Seacrest, 45, had called it quits for the third time.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his rep said in a statement to Us. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The news came the same day that the American Idol host was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman while vacationing in Mexico with friends.

The former couple started dating in 2013, split for the first time in 2014, got back together in 2016, broke up again in 2019 and reunited once more later that year.

“We’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up,” Seacrest said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May. “Listen, nothing’s perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right.”