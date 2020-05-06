The family business! Kelly Ripa’s 22-year-old son, Michael, is helping her film Live With Kelly and Ryan while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” the journalist, 49, told Ryan Seacrest on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of the ABC show. “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college. But I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.'”

The American Idol host, 45, replied that he had seen the New York University student setting things up before he and Ripa went live every morning.

Michael was previously living in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn and paying his own rent. “He is chronically poor,” his mom joked to Jimmy Kimmel in October 2019. “I don’t think he’s ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

Now, the Emmy winner thinks that Michael and his siblings, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, are “actually enjoying themselves” while hanging out at home.

Later in the show, though, the Hope & Faith alum delivered “breaking news” from her eldest. “Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan, that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine,” she said.

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, celebrated their 24th anniversary in quarantine on Friday, May 1, and said the setting took “the pressure off of having to get a present.”

Instead of exchanging gifts, the couple planned to have a “really, really nice” dinner with their brood.

The New Jersey native shared a slideshow of photos via Instagram to honor their special day, set to Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.” Ripa captioned the social media upload: “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos cheers to 24 years!”

As for the Riverdale star, also 49, he wrote alongside a photo of his and his wife’s hands: “Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years. I love you @kellyripa.”