Making it work! While gearing up to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed how commemorating their marriage milestone will be different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 49, detailed what they have planned for the special occasion on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Friday, May 1. “Are we going to have Cap’n Crunch today?” she asked Consuelos, who then explained to Ripa’s cohost Ryan Seacrest that he was “going to let Kelly read me the news.”

Consuelos revealed that the couple would later have dinner with their family, noting that it would be really, really nice.” He also suggested that the more low-key celebration “takes the pressure off of having to get a present.”

Meanwhile, the Riverdale actor also admitted that the lovebirds had different beliefs over how long they’ve actually been together. “I thought it was 26 [years]; she thought it was 23,” he explained.

Ripa and Consuelos’ anniversary celebrations carried over to Instagram on Friday. The Hope & Faith alum, for her part, shared a sweet video montage filled with photos of the duo of the years. The heartfelt clip was set to Van Morrison’s song “Into the Mystic.”

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos cheers to 24 years! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” she wrote via Instagram.

Consuelos took a more simple approach with his tribute, sharing a photo of Ripa’s hand resting on top of his own. “Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years,” he wrote. “I love you @kellyripa.”

The duo met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and quietly began their romance from there. In May 1996, Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas — but marriage wasn’t always a part of the morning show host’s plans.

“I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married. It never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone,” Ripa said on SiriusXM’s Lunch With Bruce in August 2018. “I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera.”

She continued, “So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like. I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Ripa and Consuelos are now the parents of Michael Joseph, 22, Lola Grace, 18, and Joaquin Antonio, 17.