Future father in the making? Ryan Seacrest is giving a glimpse into his family plans.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, 46, told WJS. Magazine on Tuesday, December 14, that he does “want to have kids” one day.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” the American Idol judge explained. “I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that. … I want to be available and present.”

The Georgia native added that his mom, Constance Zullinger, has “given up” on wanting grandchildren from him.

The radio show host’s team recently staged a work intervention for him. “[They were] so concerned. Ryan’s in bad [shape],” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October, while another source added at the time: “He recognizes he needs to find windows of time to rest during these busy windows of work.”

The intervention came one year after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer told his On Air With Ryan Seacrest listeners that he was considering becoming a dad.

“It was weird because Halloween changed me,” the Emmy nominee told listeners in October 2020. “I said a few weeks ago, ‘I’m not so into it,’ and then I saw some of my friends’ kids get excited about it. Then I see my niece, and she’s so beautiful. Then I see you, [Sisanie], with twins, and I see how happy you are, and I would never in a million years — actually if you asked me when I was 40 a few years ago ‘Do you want kids?’ [I’d say], ‘I don’t know’ — and now, all of a sudden, all I can think about is, ‘Wow, how do I do that? I’m getting older. What are the options?’”

Seacrest noted at the time that Tanya Rad had offered up her eggs, but he “pass[ed],” saying, “That would be strange because we work together.”

The University of Georgia grad is currently dating model Audrey Petcosky, which Us confirmed in June. Seacrest’s new relationship came one year after he split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Shayna Taylor after eight years together.

“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that while the pair were “very happy together and doing great,” they chose to keep “their relationship very private.”