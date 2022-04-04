Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021.

“[They are] very happy together and doing great,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that the pair were “keeping their relationship very private.”

While Seacrest and Paige have a 23-year age difference, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost is no stranger to dating someone younger than him. Seacrest and ex Julianne Hough, who dated from 2010 to 2013, have a 13-year age difference. Prior to his relationship with Paige, he dated chef Shayna Taylor, who is 17 years his junior, on and off for eight years.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his rep told Us in June 2020. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

While Seacrest subsequently moved on with Paige, it took months for her to meet Ripa. During an April 2022 episode of their talk show, the All My Children alum called her friend’s girlfriend “the most exciting guest that came” to her husband Mark Consuelos‘ birthday party.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Seacrest recalled, to which Ripa added, “We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?’”

The actress is clearly a fan of Paige, telling her cohost that she “will go into seclusion” if Seacrest splits from his significant other.

“That’s exactly what she said to her,” Seacrest replied. “I said, ‘That’s a compliment.’”

As for Consuelos, the radio personality revealed that the Riverdale alum had questions about the height difference between the couple.

“Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, ‘Can I ask you a question? … She’s really tall. She’s taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?’ I was like, ‘What are you asking me?’” he said. “He had that dead-serious look. He’s like, ‘Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.’ … He was so confused. He was like, ‘When you walk together, whose arm goes where?’”

