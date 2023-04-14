By his side! During Ryan Seacrest’s final episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, he had the invaluable support of girlfriend Aubrey Paige.

The model, 25, was briefly spotted in the Live audience during the Friday, April 14, taping. Paige (full name Aubrey Paige Petcosky) beamed from the crowd as she watched the American Idol personality, 48, and his cohost, Kelly Ripa, kick off the show. Friday’s episode, per an announcer voiceover, is celebrating Seacrest’s six-year tenure on the broadcast.

Paige, who has been dating the radio host for nearly two years, sported a multicolored jumpsuit as she dutifully watched the Live Wire author and Seacrest interview first lady Dr. Jill Biden before they looked back at his best moments on the show. The social media personality even blew a kiss to Seacrest before the episode went to a commercial. Paige sat next to Seacrest’s parents and his sister.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2021 that the Georgia native had started seeing Paige one month earlier. “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family. They think he’s a wonderful guy,” a source told Us at the time, noting the pair are “very happy together and doing great.”

The twosome’s romance has continued to blossom with the Texas native even earning the approval of Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,’” Seacrest recalled during an April 2022 episode of Live of how his girlfriend met his coanchor and the Riverdale alum, 52. “Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, ‘Can I ask you a question? … She’s really tall. She’s taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?’ I was like, ‘What are you asking me?’ He had that dead-serious look. He’s like, ‘Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.’”

Ripa, for her part, jokingly replied that she would “go into seclusion” if Seacrest and Paige ever broke up.

The travel influencer has also been her beau’s biggest supporter since he announced his Live exit earlier this year.

“Aubrey’s been a rock during the tougher times this past couple of years,” a second source told Us in February before noting that the reality TV producer has worked on his self-improvement. “Ryan has been very kind to himself recently. He regulates himself a lot better and doesn’t burn the candle at both ends. He still loves working, but he’s taking more time for himself.”

Following Seacrest’s Live departure, Consuelos will step into his shoes full-time beginning on Monday, April 17.

“Mark and I owe everything we have in our professional lives to ABC,” Ripa, who shares three children with the Kingdom alum, exclusively told Us in February of working alongside her husband. “We met there at the beginning of our careers [on All My Children] and got married and had our kids while there. “So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC, so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories.”