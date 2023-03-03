Like family! Ryan Seacrest opened up about his experience hosting American Idol after announcing his departure from Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I really like the live shows,” the 48-year-old radio personality told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 2, about season 21.

Seacrest went on to confirm that he’s still happy being part of the Idol family. “We’re in our sixth season together,” he added. “This is more of a statement. How crazy is it to think we’ve been doing this for six years already and we’re still able to put up with each other? … Everybody enjoys everybody.”

The Georgia native explained that he feels a certain level of “trust” between himself, Richie, 73, Perry, 38, and Bryan, 46. While Seacrest has been the singing competition’s emcee since 2002, the trio of judges joined in 2018 when the show moved from Fox to ABC.

“We were trying to be a little bit on the edge of polite, but now it’s just full-on war,” Richie teased of how the group’s dynamics have changed over the years. “Also, I gotta tell you, just hanging out after the show … I thought I would know everything [about them], and we hang out one more night, I go, ‘Oh, I found out one more thing,’ and now it’s just — I love it.”

Seacrest’s Idol update comes weeks after Us Weekly confirmed his exit from Live after nearly six years. The Emmy winner began his tenure as Kelly Ripa‘s daytime cohost in 2017.

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” Ripa, 52, said in a statement on February 16. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

The producer, for his part, noted that he was “excited to pass the baton” to the Live Wire author’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who will be stepping in as cohost.

Ripa and the Riverdale actor, 51, have been married since 1996 and share kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19. When it comes to teaming up on a professional front, the twosome couldn’t be more optimistic.

“We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together,” Consuelos told Us exclusively last month, referring to the couple’s time on All My Children. “We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance.”

Ripa added: “So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC, so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories.”

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.