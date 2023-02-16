Stronger together! Ryan Seacrest has been dating model Aubrey Paige for nearly two years.

“Ryan is increasingly confident he and Aubrey have what it takes for the long term,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, it’s still relatively early days after all, but the fact he was willing to go red carpet official was a big step.”

The 48-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost — who announced his talk show exit on Thursday, February 16 — and the 24-year-old model (full name Aubrey Paige Petcosky) made their official red carpet debut as a couple earlier that June at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary.

“At some point in the not to distant future, he wants to settle down and start a family,” the insider said at the time. “He wouldn’t be dating anyone who didn’t have that long term potential.”

Us broke the news nearly one year earlier that Seacrest and Paige had started dating. “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family. They think he’s a wonderful guy,” a second source told Us in June 2021, noting the pair are “very happy together and doing great.”

The American Idol host and the aspiring screenwriter, who is 24 years her beau’s junior, have offered glimpses into their sweet romance through the years.

“Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼,” Paige gushed via Instagram in December 2021. “Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂.”

Seacrest previously dated Julianne Hough between 2010 and 2013. He later moved on with chef Shayna Taylor, whom he dated for eight years prior to their June 2020 split. While the radio personality has since found love with Paige, he’s not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” Seacrest confessed about the prospect of marriage during an August 2022 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, speaking with guest host Lisa Rinna. “I don’t think about anything else. Why push it?”

He added at the time: “I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”

Nearly one year later, Seacrest spoiled his love on Valentine’s Day.

“2nd vday post cause these flowers from my love deserved their own 😍,” Paige gushed via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, revealing the Venus et Fleur “I [heart] U” arrangement and balloons that her man had gifted her. “Whether you spent the day with friends, family, a lover or filling your heart with self love, I hope everyone had a beautiful Valentine’s Day ❤️💌💋.”

Scroll below to get to know Seacrest’s girlfriend: