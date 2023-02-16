Changing it up! Ryan Seacrest received an outpouring of love from Tamron Hall, Kelly Ripa and more after announcing his exit as cohost from Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, February 16.

As a result, Ripa, 52, will be switching out her work husband, Seacrest, for her real husband, Mark Consuelos, as the talk show enters its next chapter.

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season,” the American Idol host, 48, wrote via Instagram on Thursday after he made the official announcement on air.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer added: “I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.”

Seacrest explained that he will be “transitioning out of Live this spring” in order to head back to Los Angeles for American Idol and to continue taping his radio show.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you,” he added, before giving his replacement a shout-out. “And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!”

Ripa — who cohosted the morning show with the late Regis Philbin and then Michael Strahan before Seacrest joined in 2017 — showed her support for her pal that same day.

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” the former Hope & Faith star said in a statement on Thursday. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Consuelos, for his part, was quick to celebrate all of Seacrest’s achievements as he prepares to work alongside his wife of more than 25 years.

“Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean,” the Riverdale actor, 51, wrote via Instagram. “@kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what?”

Fellow journalist Hall, 52, was also ready to sing Seacrest’s praises as he gets ready for the next phase of his career.

“My love to my friend @RyanSeacrest! It was an honor to sit alongside you on @LiveKellyRyan and at the Oscars,” the reporter tweeted on Thursday. “Hearing your heartfelt message today was beautiful. Leaving is never easy but as you said this is not goodbye ❤️.”

She later recalled hosting the Oscars red carpet with the radio personality, revealing that he “made it a dream” gig. “Few are as gracious as this guy. Ryan simple put a class act,” Hall concluded.

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, joked that Ripa and Consuelos’ All My Children characters would be taking over daytime TV. “Hayley and Mateo, together again! #LiveWithKellyAndMark,” Cohen, 54, tweeted.

