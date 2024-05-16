Erica Stoll is taking the next step in her separation from Rory McIlroy — ditching her wedding ring.

Stoll was spotted in Jupiter, Florida, wearing a gray T-shirt and black leggings while her hair was pulled back in a ponytail on Thursday, May 16. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses that were placed on top of her head and a crossbody purse. Her wedding band, however, was missing.

The outing marked Stoll’s first appearance since McIlroy, 35, filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. Per court documents obtained by the New York Post, McIlroy and Stoll’s marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and the twosome had a prenup. (McIlroy employed Thomas J. Sasser, the same lawyer who represented Tiger Woods in his divorce from his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010, according to ESPN.)

McIlroy was spotted without his wedding ring while practicing at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, May 15. (He was preparing for the 2024 PGA Championship, which kicked off in Louisville on Thursday.)

McIlroy broke his silence on the split days after filing to dissolve their marriage. “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed,” a spokeswoman for the athlete told Irish Star in a statement. “They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

McIlroy and Stoll met in 2012 when she was working as a PGA transport official at the Ryder Cup and helped the golfer get to the tournament after he overslept. When they crossed paths, McIlroy was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, whom he popped the question to in 2013. The pair ultimately split when he broke things off with her via a phone call months after the proposal. Shortly following their breakup, he was linked to Stoll.

“I have met someone new. She doesn’t play golf, but she is involved with golf,” he told The Times of London in May 2015 referring to Stoll’s role with PGA. “I have known her for three years and we are good friends. … If everything off the golf course is good, it allows you to be better on it as well.”

McIlroy and Stoll exchanged vows in April 2017, with their nuptials attended by celebs like Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and Chris Martin. They went on to welcome their daughter, Poppy, in August 2020.