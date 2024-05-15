Rory McIlroy has been one of the most profitable pro golfers throughout his career — before and after his relationship with Erica Stoll.

McIlroy, 35, married Stoll, with whom he shares daughter Poppy, in April 2017. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, May 13, that the pro athlete filed for divorce. In the court paperwork, McIlroy noted that he and Stoll, 36, had signed a prenuptial agreement that would protect his financial assets. The details of the legal agreement have not been revealed, but McIlroy’s assets include multi-millions in golf winnings.

According to the court documents obtained by several outlets, McIlroy reportedly stated that he and Stoll both “have the ability” to provide support for their daughter, and support should be established “in accordance with the Florida Child Support Guidelines.”

McIlroy won his 26th PGA Tour title at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month, in which he claimed a $3.6 million prize. According to NBC Sports, McIlroy now has won $86.6 million throughout his career. He is currently the third highest-paid golfer on the tour behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, respectively.

Every golf tournament allocates a financial purse to the competitors, and obviously, the better you finish, the higher your earnings will be. May’s Wells Fargo Championship offered a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million going to the winner. It is the fourth time that McIlroy won.

“I don’t know what’s more unbelievable, winning a PGA Tour event for the fourth time or getting my 26th. Whenever I sort of hit some of these milestones or do these things, I always think back to 20-year-old me playing in the tournament for the first time,” McIlroy said during a press conference earlier this week. “If I had known back then if this was how everything was going to pan out, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do.”

McIlroy’s finances also include various endorsements with the likes of NBC Sports’ Golfpass, Optum, Nike, Taylormade and Omega. According to Forbes, McIlroy has earned $40 million annually through partnerships.

All in all, McIlroy likely earned an estimated $328 million during his seven-year marriage to Stoll between his golf winnings and endorsement deals.

McIlroy will next compete at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course beginning on Thursday, May 16. The tournament champ will walk away with the Wanamaker Trophy and the largest share of a multimillion-dollar purse. While the financial breakdown has yet to be publicly shared, last year’s winner, Brooks Koepka, took home $3.15 million. (McIlroy won the major in 2014 and took home $1.8 million).

McIlroy, however, is focused on his game and not the potential prize.

“It’s really funny, going into Valhalla in 2014, I had just won my last two starts and going into this year, I’ve won my last two starts,” he said during a May press conference. “I just need to try and replicate whatever I did in 2014. I’m feeling really good with my game. I need to stay in my own little world … and not get too far ahead of myself.”