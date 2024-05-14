Before Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s marriage came to an end, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding straight out of a fairy tale.

After Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, May 14, that McIlroy, 35, filed for divorce from Stoll, 36, after seven years of marriage, fans immediately began to wonder what could have led to such a big split before the PGA Championship.

Others, however, couldn’t help but recall the couple’s star-studded wedding ceremony in Ireland.

Back in April 2017, McIlroy and Stoll booked out a five-star resort called Ashford Castle for their wedding weekend. More than 200 guests including ​​Niall Horan, Chris Martin, Jamie Dornan and golfer Sergio Garcia traveled to the 800-year-old castle for the ceremony, which was estimated to cost as much as $1.2 million.

Related: Golf Pro Rory McIlroy and Wife Erica Stoll's Relationship Timeline Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll sparked a romance after years of friendship. The pro golfer initially met Stoll in 2012 while he was still dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. (The exes split in 2014 after three years and were briefly engaged.) “The thing I love about it is that we were friends before anything […]

Stevie Wonder reportedly performed at the nuptials with an 18-piece band, while Ed Sheeran serenaded the newlyweds. A fireworks show was also rumored to occur at the end of the night.

To this day, only a few photos of the ceremony have surfaced online, partly because security was so tight throughout the weekend. Staff at Ashford Castle reportedly had to sign nondisclosure agreements and have their cell phones confiscated before working.

While their wedding may have been a lavish affair, McIlroy and Stoll’s love story started in a far more casual way. Although the professional athlete first met Stoll during a golf tournament back in 2012, they didn’t start dating until 2015.

“The thing I love about it is that we were friends before anything romantic happened,” McIlroy told the Irish Sunday Independent in 2017. “We met when she was working for the PGA of America and renting a condo in Palm Beach, and I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, ‘Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late!’”

He added, “I could speak to her about anything, we ended up spending a bit of time together and realized that there was something more there.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

After getting married, the couple welcomed a daughter named Poppy in August 2020. Soon after becoming a father, McIlroy shared how much his life had changed for the better.

“You see other people having kids and babies, and you’ll say congratulations and you’re happy for them, but you don’t really know how it feels,” he told Golf Week one month after Poppy’s birth. “Now that I do, anyone that I know that has a child, there’s so much more admiration for the mother, what they go through, and it’s just amazing.”

McIlroy added, “It’s probably the best part of being a human being, and I’m glad that I got to experience it.”