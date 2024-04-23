Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are seemingly stronger than ever amid her health battle.

“Their forthcoming anniversary is a testament to not only their love, but also their unity,” royal author Robert Jobson told Hello! on Tuesday, April 23, referring to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 13th wedding anniversary later this month. “I’m sure they’ll acknowledge their journey, knowing that their strength lies in being together.”

Jobson added that the “ups and downs” William, 41, and Kate, 42, have faced together has “cemented their bond, which is now unshakeable.”

“It has been tough on both of them, not least as parents, as they try to reconcile their children’s mental wellbeing and the seriousness of her diagnosis,” Jobson noted. “But there is no question that William has been Catherine’s rock. He is the constant in her life and she is at the heart of his.”

Concerns about Kate’s health began after she underwent abdominal surgery in January, one month after she had last attended a public royal engagement. Following speculation, Kate announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“At the time [of my surgery], it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained in a video message shared worldwide. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While noting that the news was a “huge shock,” Kate added that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” (The couple share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.)

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you,” she added in the video. “It means so much to us both.”

In the wake of her diagnosis, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that William is “trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can.” The insider added, “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

Between caring for Kate and King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February, things have been “stressful” for William.

“William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy’s stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be OK,” a second insider told Us in an April cover story. “It’s an immense responsibility.”