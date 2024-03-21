The Archbishop of Canterbury is tired of the conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts.

Justin Welby, who has held the title since 2013, called the ongoing social media conspiracies theories “extremely unhealthy” as questions about Kate’s well-being proliferate unabated.

“We are obsessed with conspiracy, and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news,” Welby told Times Radio on Thursday, March 21. “It doesn’t matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”

Welby went on to blame “the web” for creating “these conspiracy theories” that are making people “run riot.”

“It’s just old-fashioned village gossip that can now go round the world in seconds,” he concluded. “We have to turn away from that. Gossiping in that way is wrong.”

Internet users have floated a barrage of conspiracies — some more outlandish than others — about what happened to Kate after news of her abdominal surgery was announced in January.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Details about Kate’s procedure have been kept under wraps thus far, but she will offer an explanation in due time, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” the insider said, noting that Kate will talk to the public “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

The source continued: “Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

Despite the secrecy surrounding her health, Kate has been spotted out on three occasions this month. She was first seen driving in a car with her mom, Carole Middleton, on March 4. Days later, Kate and Prince William were photographed sitting in the backseat of a separate vehicle.

Most recently, Kate and William’s March 16 shopping trip to Windsor Farm Shop (caught on video which you can watch here) went viral.