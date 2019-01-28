Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren’t exactly newlyweds anymore, but they’re still celebrating their wedding! The “Close” singer, 26, and the Isn’t It Romantic actress, 36, held another wedding reception, this time in North Carolina.

“Fam jam,” Chopra wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 28, alongside a photo of herself and her husband spending time with her family members the previous night.

In the caption, the Quantico alum gave a shout-out to parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. for hosting the celebration at their restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont, North Carolina. “Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception!” she wrote. “We love you! This was amazing ❤️💋😍”

Nick and Chopra have been partying ever since they tied the knot in a Western ceremony in Mumbai, India, on December 1 and in a Hindu ceremony the following day.

They held a lavish reception in New Delhi, India, on December 4 — with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Joe’s fiancée, in attendance. Then they celebrated again on December 19 in a Mumbai soiree for Chopra’s extended family and family friends. And on December 20, they fêted their new marriage with another Mumbai party, reportedly thrown for the bride’s friends and Bollywood costars.

First came love, then came marriage, so when comes baby in the baby carriage? Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas isn’t sure when Nick and Chopra will welcome children. “You know, I go back and forth,” the 32-year-old, who’s married to Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas, exclusively told Us Weekly in December. “I always say like, ‘Oh yeah. For sure. The next year.’ But then, like, I see them sometimes and I’m like, ‘Uh, maybe they will wait.’ So I’m torn. I don’t know yet.”

The couple announced their engagement in July 2018 following a two-month romance. This is the first marriage for both.

