Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Tropical Honeymoon: Pics

Life as newlyweds! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying a beach vacation a month after they tied the knot.

The 26-year-old “Levels” singer started sharing photos from his trip with the Quantico alum, 36, on Thursday, January 10, via Instagram.

Jonas and Chopra wed in India last month. The actress revealed to India’s NDTV in December that the duo delayed their honeymoon due to work commitments.

“My work and Nick’s work are very important to us,” Chopra explained at a Bumble event on December 6. “My commitments matter to me a lot. My word is my bond. And we had decided to do this a long time ago before anyone was getting married and so I stuck to my commitment. But besides that it’s something I’m really excited about as well.”

Since their wedding festivities, Jonas and Chopra have been spotted in New York City, returned to India for Chopra’s aforementioned Bumble event and a third wedding reception, spent Christmas in London and rang in the new year with his brother Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner in Switzerland.

Scroll through to see pics from the couple’s honeymoon: