Holidays across the pond! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in London, spending their first yuletide as a married couple only weeks after their lavish wedding ceremonies and only days after their most recent wedding reception.

Chopra, 36, posted a photo of herself and her groom, 26, with other family members — including engaged couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — spending Christmas Eve together in England. “Love you family #famjam #christmaseve,” she captioned the Monday, December 24, upload.

Minutes earlier, the Quantico alum uploaded a photo of herself with her arms around Nick and Joe, 29, in the backseat of a car. “Brothers in (my) arms 😂,” she wrote in the caption. “Always and forever #christmaseve.”

Nick and Chopra’s wedding festivities continued for weeks after their Western ceremony on December 1 and their Hindu ceremony the following day. The couple held their third wedding reception on December 20, for example, to party alongside the actress’ Bollywood costars and friends.

Danielle Jonas, who’s married to Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas, recently raved to Us Weekly about her in-laws’ ongoing celebrations. “It’s been really awesome,” the 32-year-old said. “We haven’t seen them too much just because they’re still doing their wedding thing, which is crazy. But [Priyanka] still looks great, you know? She must be so tired, but I know that they’re happy, and it was really exciting and such an experience.”

That said, the New Jersey native isn’t sure when Nick and Chopra will start having kids: “I always say like, ‘Oh yeah. For sure. The next year.’ But then, like, I see them sometimes and I’m like, ‘Uh, maybe they will wait.’ So I’m torn. I don’t know yet.”

Nick and Chopra announced their engagement in July after two months of dating. This is the first marriage for both stars.

