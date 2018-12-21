Ready for a break? Danielle Jonas opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding festivities, which are still going on three weeks after the couple officially tied the knot.

“It’s been really awesome. We haven’t seen them too much just because they’re still doing their wedding thing, which is crazy,” the 32-year-old Moments jewelry designer told Us on Friday, December 21. “But she still looks great, you know? She must be so tired, but I know that they’re happy and it was really exciting and such an experience.”

Nick, 26, and Chopra, 36, got engaged in July. They exchanged vows in a Western ceremony in Jodhpur, India, on December 1. The newlyweds married again in a traditional Hindu ceremony the following day.

Danielle and husband Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner, Frankie Jonas, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas turned out for the nuptials, along with the Quantico alum’s family.

Chopra and the “Jealous” singer have since returned to Mumbai for two more wedding receptions. The twosome oozed love at their Wednesday, December 19, and Thursday, December 20, events, which were reportedly held for the actress’ extended family, Bollywood costars and friends.

Danielle also shared with Us which part of the celebration stood out to her. “There was one night that’s called the sangeet and you have to battle the families and you see who is the more dominant, and it was just fun having to, like, put on a show for each family,” she recalled.

Turner, 22, danced on stage during the sangeet on December 1, while Joe, 29, performed a song. Chopra and Nick also joined in, busting a move or two with their guests.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!