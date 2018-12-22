Are aunt duties in Danielle Jonas’ near future? The Moments jewelry designer chatted with Us Weekly earlier this month and revealed she isn’t sure when it comes to when her brother-in-law Nick Jonas and his newly minted wife, Priyanka Chopra, will add to their brood.

“You know, I go back and forth,” Danielle, 32 — who is married to Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas — dished to Us. “I always say like, ‘Oh yeah. For sure. The next year.’ But then, like, I see them sometimes and I’m like, ‘Uh, maybe they will wait.’”

The New Jersey native added: “So I’m torn. I don’t know yet.”

As for if Danielle and her beau have given the “Chains” crooner and the Quantico alum any advice on marriage, the former E! reality star told Us, “It’s not something to like give them tips on, but I think that they just work, you know?”

She continued: “They both are very career driven and they just know. I think they’re old enough — like, Priyanka is old enough to just know how to handle everything — and I don’t know, they just really work.”

Earlier this month, Danielle attended Nick and Priyanka’s wedding in Jodhpur, India, when the pair — who got engaged in July — wed in a Western ceremony on December 1. The following day, the two married again in a traditional Hindu ceremony and later hosted a third reception in Mumbai on Thursday, December 20.

“It’s been really awesome. We haven’t seen them too much just because they’re still doing their wedding thing, which is crazy,” Danielle told Us of their continued celebrations. “But she still looks great, you know? She must be so tired, but I know that they’re happy and it was really exciting and such an experience.”

Nick, for his part, opened up about fatherhood in a recent interview on Spotify’s “The Rewind With Guy Raz” saying he “definitely” wants to be a dad. He added,“I think that’s a real dream.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

