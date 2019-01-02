Ending the year with loved ones! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra joined Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and other family members for a snowy New Year’s vacation in Switzerland.

The “Jealous” singer, 26, and the Quantico alum, 36, who tied the knot in India in December 2018, have been traveling the world with their blended family since the oppulent occasion. After spending Christmas in London, the A-list couple and their close-knit kin traveled to Switzerland to wrap up a memorable 2018.

Scroll down for photos of their chilly trip!