Priyanka Chopra Jonas previously called her wedding to Nick Jonas a “fairy tale,” but her mom, Madhu, had different thoughts on the extravagant, multi-day event.

“My mother was so upset with me the whole time,” Chopra Jonas, 36, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 30. “She was like, ‘I need to have another part for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite, like, my hairdresser?’ So, it was a whole conversation.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress tied the knot with the “Jealous” crooner, 26, in a Western ceremony in Mumbai, India, on December 1. They then said “I do” again at a Hindu ceremony the following day. The events were preceded by a Mehendi party, which is a traditional pre-wedding function in the Hindu culture.

“It was just three days: one Indian ceremony, one Western Christian ceremony and one day of pre-rituals,” the Quantico alum told host Ellen DeGeneres, explaining that the celebration was actually considered small in India.

Chopra Jonas continued: “Usually Indian weddings are, like, 1000 people, at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families. We just wanted to keep it super intimate — about just family.”

The Baywatch star also couldn’t help but rave about her new husband, admitting that it “shocks” her that he hasn’t “been corrupted” by the entertainment business. “He’s so family-driven. It’s all about his parents. He’s just really nice and sweet,” she gushed.

The couple continued the festivities on Sunday, January 27, with another wedding reception in North Carolina, where the Disney Channel alum’s parents own a restaurant. “Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception!” the actress wrote on Instagram the day after the party. “We love you! This was amazing.”

Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s relationship in May 2018 and confirmed their engagement two months later.

