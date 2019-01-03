A blushing groom! Nick Jonas couldn’t keep his emotions under control as he gushed about his wife, Priyanka Chopra, in a new interview.

“My life is very good right now. Very excited. Lots of good things coming up,” the “Jealous” crooner, 26, said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was posted on Thursday, December 3. “It’s been a good year.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star explained that his connection to the former Quantico actress, 36, was “an instant thing.” He continued, “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key … I’m blushing now!”

Us Weekly broke the news of the couple’s relationship in May, with a source calling them “a good match.” The pair got engaged two months later and tied the knot in a Western ceremony in Jodhpur, India, on December 1. They had two more wedding events — one being a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 and one being a reception on December 20 for Chopra’s Bollywood costars and friends.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas wrote on Instagram in early December. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas’ wife, told Us Weekly that Chopra “must be so tired” following the many events. “I know that they’re happy and it was really exciting and such an experience,” the hairstylist, 32, added.

The newlyweds’ adventures didn’t end when the ceremonies were over, however. The duo rang in the new year on a family ski vacation to Vernier, Switzerland, with Nick’s brothers Joe and Frankie Jonas, his parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise, and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner. The “Close” singer shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, January 1, of himself and his bride kissing to celebrate 2019 as fireworks were exploding in the background.

He captioned the PDA-packed clip, “Happy new year everyone from Verbier!”

