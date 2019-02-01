Nick Jonas knows his wedding celebrations have been a little on the extra side. The pop star, 26, joked about the number of wedding receptions he and Priyanka Chopra have hosted — four so far, at the least — after he and the Quantico alum, 36, headed to an unrelated black-tie affair.

“Walking into wedding reception 100047 like…” Jonas wrote on Instagram on Friday, February 1, captioning a photo of himself and Chopra dressed to the nines for the Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala, hosted by actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Chambers attended the couple’s wedding, and her 4-year-old daughter with Hammer, Harper, served as a flower girl in the wedding.)

The singer added: “Haha just kidding. So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures.”

The semi-newlyweds hosted yet another reception on Sunday, January 27, in the Jonas family’s ancestral home of Belmont, North Carolina. “Fam jam,” Chopra wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 28, captioning a pic of herself and Jonas hanging out with their loved ones.

“Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas @papakjonas for a wonderful reception!” she said, tagging parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. and their restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen. “We love you! This was amazing ❤️💋😍”

It’s been a long series of celebrations since the couple got married in December 2018. Even the wedding itself was a two-day event: They said “I do” in a Western ceremony on December 1 in Mumbai, India, and then again in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai the following day.

Then the couple held an extravagant reception in New Delhi, India, on December 4 — toasting to their future alongside Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Joe’s fiancée — and fêted their new chapter again on December 19 in a party in Mumbai for Chopra’s loved ones. The following day, they threw another soirée in Mumbai, reportedly inviting the actress’ Bollywood costars.

The Isn’t It Romantic star explained the multiple parties during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, January 30. “My mother was so upset with me the whole time,” Chopra recalled. “She was like, ‘I need to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite, like, my hairdresser?’ So, it was a whole conversation.”

The pair announced their engagement in July 2018 after a two-month romance. This is the first marriage for both.

