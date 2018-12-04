Priyanka Chopra Is “So Glad” Sophie Turner Is Her Future Sister-in-Law

Now that her five-day wedding extravaganza to Nick Jonas is behind her, Priyanka Chopra is loving her new, extended family — especially Sophie Turner, who’s engaged to Joe Jonas. “Priyanka absolutely adores Sophie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “and is so glad she’s her sister-in-law.”

And it’s no secret the Game of Thrones star and the Quantico alum are close. When Nick and Chopra announced their engagement in August, Turner couldn’t contain her excitement. “First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” the English actress shared via Instagram. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family.” Turner went on to support Chopra at her bridal shower and bachelorette party.

Watch the video above for more details on the new sisters’ friendship. And for even more, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands this week.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!