PDA alert! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show as the Jonas Brothers slayed their first awards show performance in nearly 10 years at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1.

Kevin and Joe Jonas joined their younger brother for a rousing mashup of “Sucker,” “Jealous” and “Cake by the Ocean.” The newlyweds stole a very public kiss as Nick passed through the crowd during the performance. The Quantico alum, 36, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas also giddily sang along and danced to the tunes.

The JoBros’ last awards show performance took place at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in August of that year. Not only did the boy band hit the stage to sing “Much Better” and “World War III” at the time, but they also cohosted the event.

Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, officially announced their reunion in February after much speculation that new music was on the way. The group debuted their single “Sucker” to massive success in March.

Their first album since their 2013 split, Happiness Begins, is set to drop in June. Earlier on Wednesday, the siblings revealed that they will head out on tour in August. Bebe Rexha and singer-songwriter Jordan McGraw will open for the trio.

The Jonas Brothers described their pre-breakup vibes in a Billboard interview, published on Thursday, April 25. “We all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on,” Joe said. “We were going through the motions, without the heart of it. … The way we communicated to each other wasn’t healthy anymore.”

Kelly Clarkson is serving as host of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The DNCE frontman’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift opened the show with the first-ever live performance of her new single, “Me!” BTS, Halsey, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Madonna & Maluma, Mariah Carey and Khalid are among the other performers.

Cardi B leads the nominations with 21 nods across 18 categories. Drake and Post Malone are each up for 17 awards.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards air on NBC Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

