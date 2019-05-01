Start spreading the news: Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, the 26th annual ceremony will honor the biggest acts in music for their successes on the Billboard charts, with more than 50 categories of nominees spanning every genre from pop to R&B to rap to country to rock.

Before the show, check out everything you need to know about the host, performers, nominees and more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The BBMAs air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will also be live-streamed on the network’s website.

Who Is Hosting?

Clarkson will lead the big night for the second year in a row. “I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more,” she said in a statement to Billboard in February. “We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Who Is Nominated?

Cardi B leads with a whopping 21 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Invasion of Privacy and Top Hot 100 Song for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Drake and Post Malone are close behind with 17 nods each, followed by Travis Scott (12), the late XXXTentacion (10) and Ariana Grande (nine).

Who Is Performing?

Taylor Swift and Brendan Urie from Panic! at the Disco are set to open the show with their new single “Me!” from Swift’s upcoming seventh album. The other acts set to take the stage include BTS with Halsey, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Clarkson, Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly, Grande, the Jonas Brothers and Madonna with Maluma. Additionally, Paula Abdul will perform a medley of her greatest hits. (Sam Smith and Normani were scheduled to sing their collaboration “Dancing With a Stranger” but had to pull out because Smith has been sick.)

Who Is Being Honored?

Carey will be bestowed with the prestigious Icon Award, joining previous recipients including Janet Jackson, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion and the late Prince.

