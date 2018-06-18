XXXTentacion is dead after being shot while shopping for motorcycles in South Florida on Monday, June 18, authorities confirm to Us Weekly.

While the 20-year-old rapper was leaving a dealership, he was shot at in a “possible drive-by,” according to TMZ.

The Broward Sheriff’s Department tweeted, “#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.”

The office previously said in a statement to Us Weekly that they were “currently working a developing incident regarding a shooting” in the Deerfield Beach area and that “an adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

Graphic videos emerged on Twitter, which show the Florida native being checked for a pulse by onlookers. According to TMZ, witnesses claim they heard multiple gun shots fired at the time.

According to the Miami New Times, XXXTentacion — real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — had “barely left his house” in the past few months due in part to what his lawyers call “modified house arrest.” He was awaiting trail for a list of criminal charges, which included domestic battery strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

XXX released a song in February honoring the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took place earlier that same month leaving 17 dead and many more injured. The high school is just a few blocks away from the rapper’s home, according to the Times.

This is a developing story.

