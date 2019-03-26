A day off very well spent! Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas took a break from a secret project they are shooting in Miami to kick back, relax and enjoy fun in the sun on Monday, March 25.

On hand to help them make the most of their adventures were Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner, and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who were living their best life riding Jet Skis and dancing aboard a beautiful yacht as the day came to an end. The Game of Thrones star, 23, sported a black and yellow one-piece swimsuit for the outing, while the Quantico alum, 36, opted for a classic black bikini.

“Friends and rare days off on a Monday,” the “Chains” crooner, 26, captioned an epic Instagram photo of the group posed on the large boat. “Best day off ever!!!” Chopra Jonas added on a pic of her own.

While the Jonas Brothers — who recently reunited as a band after taking a six-year hiatus — enjoyed chilled beverages and cigars on the yacht, the ladies showed off their moves as they grooved and sang along to the JoBro’s record-breaking comeback single, “Sucker.”

“Sucker vibes in Miami,” Nick wrote alongside a video of five pals all taking turns singing into his phone and panning to the scenic views.

The day prior to their all-out day off, Nick teased a new project. He documented a behind-the-scenes look at what appeared to be a potential new music video on his Instagram Stories that showed all three brothers wearing the same blue tuxedos. “Shooting something,” Nick captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Kevin, 31, and Joe, 29, both captured some pictures from on set, including one of the group sitting next to a boombox.

