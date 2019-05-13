Move over Starbucks cup! Game of Thrones had a familiar face make a surprise cameo on the Sunday, May 12, episode — NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

The athlete, 35, briefly showed up on the screen during the Battle of Queens and, quite frankly, caught fans off guard … with some not even noticing it was him until he pointed it out himself post-show.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight,” Rodgers captioned an Instagram pic of himself in costume.

“Wait whaaaaaat????” actress Emmanuelle Chriqui wrote in the comments section. Added sportscaster Cabbie Richards: “WHAT?!!!!!!”

However, Rodgers spoke out in a post-episode special video that surfaced on Twitter in which he described what he did in his role as, “Helping a woman who was injured, sat her down and then, the hell with her, I’m getting out of there.”

Some GoT fans on Twitter made it a game to try and spot Rodgers in his brief appearance. “FOUND AARON #GOT #gameofthrones #aaronrodgers,” one wrote. “It took me a 2nd watch to see it but how many of you saw Aaron Rodgers in Cersei’s army tonight? #GameOfThrones #3rdfromtheright,” another chimed in.

Rodgers isn’t the first unlikely character — or prop — to show up during the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series.

Last week, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out that what appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup had been left on a table while filming, prompting some of the show’s biggest stars to speak out following the snafu.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea,” Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) captioned an on-set photo on Instagram. “Oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….”

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), for her part, jokingly blamed costar Clarke, 32, for the flub. “We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything. So I’m just gonna go with … I mean look who it’s placed in front of,” Turner, 23, said as she pointed to her costar. “Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.”

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

