The Queen in the North wants critics to relax. Sophie Turner fired back after more than 1.3 million people signed a petition to remake Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots,” the actress, 23, said in an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, May 20, one day after the series finale aired. “So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

That said, Turner said she was “not surprised” about the fan reaction being more negative during the show’s last go-around than previous seasons.

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” she said. “The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from season 1 with Ned’s beheading. So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

The fan behind the aforementioned Change.org petition called series writers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss “woefully incompetent” and demanded a “final season that makes sense.” Other viewers have expressed disappointment in the editing of the final season, which included multiple onscreen flubs, from a Starbucks cup to a plastic water bottle.

Turner, for her part, was happy about the way her character Sansa Stark’s story ended. “I loved it,” she told the Times. “It’s the only place that she really, truly feels safe. It’s the place that she’s the most capable of ruling. She would be a fair and loving ruler, and it’s what she’s been striving for this whole series: to go back home, to protect her home. And finally she has that.”

