At least we know the cast was hydrated! The last season of Game of Thrones has done more than just surprise fans with twisted plotlines — it has also turned heads with multiple onscreen flubs, with one very noticable one on the Sunday, May 19, final episode.

As things on the hit HBO show began to heat up on Sunday, viewers eyes were drawn to a water bottle that could easily be seen behind character Samwell Tarly’s (John Bradley) left leg.

“The fact they left a coffee cup and a water bottle in the final cut in the same season shows their complete lack of care,” one Twitter user wrote with a nod to a Starbucks cup that was spotted in a previous episode. “This is hilarious. To be honest though, HUGE congratulations to the cast. They were amazing all the way through. The writers though 👎

#GameofThrones”

Another viewer chimed in: “Whoever was filming this season. Y’all are very sloppy. First the coffee cup and now the water bottle. Wow! #GameOfThrones.”

“LMAOOO I CAN’T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode,” another added. “When the writers just want to get over the show and leave a water bottle in the scene #GameOfThrones #watergate2019 #GameOfThronesFinale #starbuckscup all over again.”

It wasn’t just coffee cups and water bottles that have made loyal viewers cringe, however. After rewatching the series premiere, a fan took to Twitter to share a shot of the first-ever episode in which one cast member can be seen wearing jeans. There has also been a change of scars on Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) chest and a missing piece of jewelry that was crucial to keep Melisandre (Carice van Houten) alive.

