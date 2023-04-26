Why Bill Hader and Ali Wong Decided to Give Their Romance Another Shot

Definitely back on! Bill Hader and Ali Wong recently went public with their romance after rekindling their relationship, and an insider exclusively reveals that the duo are thrilled about where things stand.

“They’re actually perfect for each other,” the source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They have a lot in common. They both have kids, they both have warped senses of humor and their chemistry is apparently off the charts.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 44, casually mentioned a “girlfriend” during an interview earlier this month, though he didn’t identify the woman in question. Days later, however, Us confirmed that the Barry star had gotten back together with the stand-up comedian, 41.

The pair — who briefly dated in late 2022 — were then photographed sharing a kiss during a hike on Wong’s birthday, but the insider says the couple still plan to take things slowly.

“It’s an official romance, but there’s no talk about moving in together or anything like that,” the source tells Us. “While they seem to be serious, they’re both on the same page about taking it one day at a time. At this point it’s all about having a connection, which they do, and having some fun.”

According to the insider, the Big Mouth voice actress and the Emmy winner only decided to pursue a romance after they both ended their previous relationships.

“Ali and Bill are have known each other for a while from their respective comedy worlds,” the source explains. “They were friends first, nothing serious, but once she was single, the idea of dating became a possibility. They were both at a good place in their lives and decided to give it another shot.”

As for why their initial romance didn’t last, the insider notes that “it was all about timing.”

Before his romance with Wong, Hader was married to Maggie Carey, with whom he shares daughters Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8. The Skeleton Twins actor and the To-Do List director, 47, called it quits in 2017 after 11 years of marriage.

The Superbad actor later dated Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick.

Wong, for her part, announced her split from husband Justin Hakuta in April 2022. The Always Be My Maybe actress and the entrepreneur, 40, share daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

For more on Hader and Wong’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.