Bill Hader and Ali Wong’s Relationship Timeline

My funny Valentine! Bill Hader and Ali Wong are giving their love story a second chance.

Hader and Wong were both married to other people before they were first linked in 2022. The Saturday Night Live star, for his part, wed director Maggie Carey in 2006 and welcomed three daughters: Hayley, Hannah and Harper. News broke in 2017 that the pair had split after more than a decade of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

The actor went on to date Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick before he sparked romance rumors with Wong.

The Beef star, meanwhile, wed Justin Hakuta at City Hall in November 2014 and she often spoke about their relationship in her stand-up.

“No one could have predicted this outcome. So much so, that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup. It’s true, and now if we get divorced, their son is f–ked,” she quipped in 2018’s Hard Knock Wife. “No more sashimi on a Tuesday! No more fancy Japanese toilet bidet where water comes out and Hello Kitty sings the song until your butthole’s fresh and clean. Go back to drinking flat water, bitch! … It is said that if you earn more in the relationship, then you are the breadwinner. I think my husband’s the real breadwinner because he won a bread machine. Being a woman and the breadwinner is not all that, OK?”

Like Hader, the actress is also a parent of daughters, welcoming Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m very open about the fact that we go to therapy,” Wong said of her marriage to Health in 2020. “We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected.”

After eight years of marriage, Wong’s rep confirmed in April 2022 that she and Hakuta had gone their separate ways.

One year later, Hader’s love life raised eyebrows when he spoke about his “girlfriend” in an interview with Collider.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” he said. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading. Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn’t really focus on anything. So, it’s more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break.”

Hader’s rep subsequently confirmed to Us Weekly that he’s seeing Wong.

“Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again,” a statement read.

Scroll through for more on Hader and Wong’s timeline: