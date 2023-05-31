Committed to the bit. Ali Wong opened up about adjusting to heightened attention amid her budding romance with Bill Hader.

“It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it,” the comedian, 41, told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, May 30, adding that she had “never, ever” been the subject of such widespread interest “until this year.”

Wong recalled words of wisdom she heard from a friend amid the frenzy. “I was talking to someone recently and they said, ‘I think it’s so alarming when it happens because you feel like you’ve been caught when really, you’re not doing anything wrong,'” she told the outlet. “It was someone giving me, in hindsight, advice about their former relationship with a famous person. They had spent so much energy hiding, and that defined the whole relationship. That’s still staying with me, and it’s quite an adjustment.”

The Always Be My Maybe star noted that while she’s still “trying to get used to” the pressures of being in the public eye, she added that it also “must be so surreal” to her mom and other family members.

Wong’s rare discussion about her love life comes one month after she was spotted kissing Hader, 44, on a hike in April. The romantic outing was PDA-heavy as the duo celebrated Wong’s birthday.

Days prior, the Saturday Night Live alum hinted that he had a new woman in his life following his 2022 split from Anna Kendrick. “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” he said at the April 16 season 4 premiere of Barry, which recently aired its series finale. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

At the time, the Skeleton Twins star didn’t identify his new flame by name, but his rep confirmed to Us Weekly that Hader and Wong are dating. (The twosome were briefly linked late last year.)

Both actors were previously married, with Wong splitting from Justin Hakuta in April 2022. The former spouses tied the knot in 2014 and share two daughters. Hader, for his part, was married to Maggie Carey — with whom he welcomed three daughters — from 2006 to 2017.

The Big Mouth actress took her “longest break” from stand-up amid her divorce, but she’s finally ready to get back on the road. “It feels good. It’s nice because a lot personally has happened in the past year,” she told Variety. “I’m not single now, but I was single for a long time after I got divorced. It was so compelling to talk about my life as a single woman.”

Without directly referencing Hader, Wong added: “When practicing, I was in the habit of talking as if I was still single. What’s strange is now [my romantic life] is public information. For me, stand-up is still an abstraction of truth — it does not represent the whole me. Out of respect for my relationship, I have to practice putting them in the past tense.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us that the Hot Rod star and Wong are a “perfect” match. “They have a lot in common,” the insider noted. “They both have kids, they both have warped senses of humor and their chemistry is apparently off the charts.”