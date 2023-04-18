Reigniting the spark! Bill Hader and Ali Wong are back together after briefly calling it quits late last year.

On Monday, April 17, a rep for the Barry star, 44, confirmed to Us Weekly that the comedians, who dated for a few months in late 2022, have rekindled their romance.

While the Saturday Night Live alum revealed earlier this week that he had a new woman in his life, he didn’t mention Wong, 40, by name.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” he told Collider in an interview published on Sunday, April 16. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

Hader — who is currently promoting the final season of his HBO show Barry — added that he was stressed out “even during the pandemic” and is yearning for a much-needed rest.

“It’s more about trying to get into a better [headspace],” he explained. “I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break.”

The Oklahoma native’s love life has often made headlines over the past few years, but he previously remained relatively under the radar during his marriage to Maggie Carey. The pair tied the knot in May 2006 and share three daughters: Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8. In 2017, they split after over a decade of marriage.

Hader filed for divorce from the film director, 47, in December 2017, and moved on with Rachel Bilson in late 2019. The twosome made their red carpet debut in January 2020 but called it quits later that year. The Skeleton Twins actor began dating Anna Kendrick in January 2022, after the duo played siblings in 2019’s Noelle.

“[They’ve been] flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away.” The relationship, however, fizzled out by June 2022.

Wong, for her part, divorced ex-husband Justin Hakuta — with whom she shares daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5 — in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. In March 2023, the Beef actress shared that she and her ex were still “really close,” noting that Hakuta, 40, was gearing up to be her tour manager during her next batch of live shows.

“We’re really good friends [and] when I say that, I really mean it,” she said during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wong added that it was “fine with me” if her former spouse ended up picking up another woman while on the road. “I don’t know, I haven’t thought about that,” she jokingly told host Jimmy Kimmel.