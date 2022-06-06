A bond at first laugh. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader‘s relationship has always been full of respect, shared interests and comedic moments — even before their connection turned romantic.

The pair met while filming the 2019 Christmas movie Noelle, in which they starred as siblings. However, as a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022, the actors didn’t begin dating until “they were both single at the same time.”

The Saturday Night Live alum — who shares daughters Hannah, born in 2009, Harper, born in 2012, and Hayley, born in 2014, with ex-wife Maggie Carey — was linked to Rachel Bilson one month after the film came out; the two split in July 2020. For her part, the Pitch Perfect star has been linked to cinematographer Ben Richardson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Edgar Wright.

Us confirmed Kendrick and Hader’s romance in January 2022. “They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot,” the insider told Us at the time. One month later, a second source revealed that the two immediately hit it off.

“Bill and Anna clicked right away. They dig each other’s sense of humor,” the insider noted, revealing that the comedic actors were “flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy.”

Behind the scenes, the duo’s relationship was only going stronger, the source told Us, noting that the Into the Woods actress had already “bonded” with the It star’s daughters. Hader’s kids were fans of Kendrick even prior to their relationship.

“When I told [my kids about Noelle], I was like, ‘Hey, I’m reading a script now about this woman who, you know, Santa Claus’ daughter becomes Santa,’” the comedian told Collider in a joint interview with the Twilight star in November 2019. “And they went, ‘A girl Santa?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And they’re like, ‘But does she have a beard?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’” He added of his girls: “They were excited, and I was like, ‘And it’s the girl from Pitch Perfect.’ And they went, ‘Ah!!’”

It is for his daughters’ sake that Hader has not publicly discussed his relationship with Kendrick, the Oklahoma native told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. “They just want me to be their dad,” he explained.

Still, there is no denying the couple’s chemistry. “They dig each other’s sense of humor,” a source told Us the previous month, divulging that Hader thinks the A Simple Favor actress is “one of the funniest people he’s ever met” — a high compliment coming from SNL’s Stefon himself. The pair both have a “laid-back attitude to life,” the insider continued, noting that their shared outlook is an important aspect of their romance.

Keep scrolling for Kendrick and Hader’s relationship timeline — so far: